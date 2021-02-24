William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $22.15 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 80.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $291.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

