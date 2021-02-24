William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,727 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

KO opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

