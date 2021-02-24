William Blair Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of WAB opened at $74.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,292.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.