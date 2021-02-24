WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.98

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 24014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $46,381,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

