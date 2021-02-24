Windsor Group LTD Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.73. 1,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,888. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $189.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.97.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

