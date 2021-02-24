Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 233,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,740,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $714.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,764,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $827.10 and a 200-day moving average of $563.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

