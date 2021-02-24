Windsor Group LTD Buys 108 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $556.59. 100,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $344.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.49.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

