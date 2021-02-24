Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. 69,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.