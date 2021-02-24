Windsor Group LTD Purchases 324 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

RSG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

