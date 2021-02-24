Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading 7.3% Higher

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.33 and last traded at $136.30. 849,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 489,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist dropped their price target on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

