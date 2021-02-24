Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.43 Per Share

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 228.36 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Witan Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.85.

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Ben Rogoff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

