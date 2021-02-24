Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WWW opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

