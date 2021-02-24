Woodside Petroleum Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:WPL)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1548 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$21.72.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

