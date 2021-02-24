World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE WWE traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

