Wownero Price Tops $0.0905 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $3.22 million and $14,075.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 94.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.36 or 0.00507404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00066638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056315 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00731937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00038947 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

