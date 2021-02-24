Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 49.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $957.49 million and approximately $841.05 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $251.10 or 0.00508909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,813,121 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

