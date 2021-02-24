WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $129.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $101.10.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

