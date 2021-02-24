xBTC Price Reaches $0.90 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $314,085.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00504068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00081703 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.23 or 0.00481326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00073236 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 7,894,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,644,914 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

