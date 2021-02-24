Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.16

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 34494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

