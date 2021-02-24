Yellow Pages Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE Y opened at C$12.17 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54. The firm has a market cap of C$340.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yellow Pages will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Y. National Bank Financial lowered Yellow Pages from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

