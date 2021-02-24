YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 8.8% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46. 1,819,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,417,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Santander lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

