YUSRA (YUSRA) Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last Week

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. YUSRA has a total market cap of $92.95 million and $82,447.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA token can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00004792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YUSRA has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.68 or 0.00499338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00081284 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.02 or 0.00476390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00072627 BTC.

YUSRA Token Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,175,863 tokens. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global.

