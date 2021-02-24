Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $748.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $748.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $762.80 million. Gray Television reported sales of $579.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 675,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

