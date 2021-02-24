Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $173.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.23 million and the lowest is $172.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $154.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $754.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.71 million to $762.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $826.48 million, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $846.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109 in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inovalon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 351,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.