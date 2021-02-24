Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $315,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,518 shares of company stock worth $2,889,044. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,957,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $13,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,930. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

