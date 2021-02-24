Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the highest is $4.08 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $16.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $3,785,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Waste Management by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 568,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.84. The company had a trading volume of 113,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,152. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.