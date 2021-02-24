Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis upped their price target on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

FUV stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,430. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.79 million, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 515.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

