Zacks: Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

ASTE opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Astec Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Astec Industries by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Astec Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

