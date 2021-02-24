Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.79. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. 37,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,631. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

