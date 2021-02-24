Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $937.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.74 million to $1.00 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,256 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $8,131,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $6,036,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.97.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.