Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.70 Million

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce sales of $13.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $50.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.90 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Ajax.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 76,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

