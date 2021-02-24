Zacks: Brokerages Expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

MX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 679,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,093. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $662.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Springowl Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 90,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

