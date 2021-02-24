Zacks: Brokerages Expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $12.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,241 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

