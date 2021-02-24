Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,930,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 165,104 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

