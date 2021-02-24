Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Sell

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 277,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,397. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

