Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

