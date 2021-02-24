Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Hold

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ellington Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 46,793 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ellington Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 63,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ellington Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

