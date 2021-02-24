Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Sell

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. 121,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,889. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

