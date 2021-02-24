Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Sell

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

ILPT stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,520 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.