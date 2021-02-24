Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covanta (NYSE:CVA) to Hold

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. It is developing and commercializing innovative technology to further strengthen its existing operations. Also, the company is efficiently managing its expenses and is focused on its first Total Ash Processing System facility to reduce the long-term costs of ash disposal. Further, it lowered its annual dividend rate and implemented cost-saving measures to preserve liquidity amid this unprecedented economic crisis. Systematic investments in organic projects will too expand its activities. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, high-debt level amid the current economic uncertainty remains a concern. Non-renewal of contracts and their possible cancellations along with the presence of stringent laws and regulations might hinder growth.”

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of CVA opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.