Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Buy

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

