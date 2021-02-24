Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to “Buy”

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

