Zcoin Price Tops $4.23 on Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,400.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.17 or 0.03240409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.00359153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.59 or 0.01066646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.00431258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00382889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00256322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

