Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR) was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 61,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 57,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.66 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain project comprising 140 unpatented mining claims, 11 patented lode mining claims, 1 state lease, and 1 patented placer mining claim covering an area of 1,388 hectares located in Colorado, the United States; a key mineral claim, the Judith Placer Mining Claim at its Dawson gold project in Colorado.

