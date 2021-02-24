ZIX (ZIXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

