ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.