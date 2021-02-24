ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) vs. Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Financial Survey

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -3.20% 3.27% 1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Alteryx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alteryx $417.91 million 16.39 $27.14 million $0.56 182.91

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 13 0 2.76 Alteryx 1 4 8 0 2.54

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $59.41, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Alteryx has a consensus target price of $148.08, indicating a potential upside of 44.57%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alteryx beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx, Inc. has a strategic alliance with HCL Technologies to accelerate analytics automation and digital transformation for Global 2000 Enterprises. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.