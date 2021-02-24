Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) versus GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Financial Survey

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GP Strategies and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00

GP Strategies presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.16%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than GP Strategies.

Volatility and Risk

GP Strategies has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 1.61% 4.15% 2.08% Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GP Strategies and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $583.29 million 0.38 $15.19 million $0.84 15.54 Zovio $417.80 million 0.42 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -11.55

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GP Strategies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Zovio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management. This segment also provides engineering and technical services comprising design, development and delivery of technical work-based learning, plant launch initiatives, engineering design and construction management, fabrication, management, operational excellence consulting, chemical demilitarization, homeland security, emergency management support, and asset management and performance improvement consulting, as well as technical documentation services; EtaPRO performance and condition monitoring system, a suite of real-time digital solutions for facilities and power-generating units; and GPiLEARN+ portal, a web-based off-the-shelf delivery format of technical courses. The Business Transformation Services segment offers custom product sales training and service technical training primarily to automotive manufacturers and service technicians; and organizational development solutions, including strategy, leadership, employee engagement and culture consulting, enterprise technology implementation and adoption, and organization design and business performance consulting. It serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

