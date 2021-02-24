Zscaler (ZS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZS stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average is $165.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.03 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

In other Zscaler news, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at $68,567,049.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

