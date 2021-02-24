ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Trading 7.1% Higher

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.60. 1,860,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 12,701,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

